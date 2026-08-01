Dinendra Das says Ayodhya Ram temple donation probe nearly done
India
The investigation into alleged theft of donations at Ayodhya's Ram Temple is almost done, according to trust member Mahant Dinendra Das.
The probe centers on missing gold, silver, and other offerings from devotees.
In response, the temple trust has stepped up its efforts to keep things transparent and secure.
Trust films, seals and monitors donations
Since July 25, 2026, the trust has been recording every step of the donation process, collecting, moving, and sealing boxes, all under watchful eyes (think: 360-degree cameras and pro videographers).
An eight-member team now oversees everything.
Even with arrests and extra scrutiny around donations, daily aarti and darshan for visitors haven't skipped a beat.