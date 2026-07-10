Dinesh Chandra Agrawal found dead in Alwar, police suspect murder
India
An 80-year-old man, Dinesh Chandra Agrawal, was found dead at his home in Alwar, Rajasthan, on Thursday.
He lived alone, and his family discovered him after he didn't show up for dinner.
Police believe it was a robbery and murder.
Family says thieves stole several lakhs
Agrawal's hands and legs were tied, his face was covered, and the house had been ransacked: cupboards open and belongings everywhere.
The family says thieves broke in through the back and stole several lakhs in cash he kept at home.
Police have registered a case of murder and robbery, while the Leader of Opposition is calling out the government over rising crime.