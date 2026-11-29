Dinesh Saini mistakenly declared dead by Sawai Man Singh Hospital
Dinesh Saini, 31, of Jaipur, was accidentally declared dead by Sawai Man Singh Hospital after going in for an injured finger.
The confusion started when someone else used his details, leading to both the hospital and police contacting him about an unclaimed body while he was very much alive.
SMS Medical College principal admits mistake
For nearly a month, Saini has been making trips to the hospital just to prove he's not dead, a process that's left him worried about his ID documents and access to basic services.
SMS Medical College principal Dr Deepak Maheshwari admitted the mistake and said Saini's records would be corrected by Sunday.
Saini is hoping this finally puts an end to the bizarre ordeal.