Dinesh Trivedi meets Modi to discuss Tarique Rahman visit
India's top diplomat in Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, made an unexpected trip to New Delhi for a chat with Prime Minister Modi.
The big topic? A possible visit from Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman later this year, something that could help smooth things over after Sheikh Hasina's ouster in August 2024 shook up the relationship between the two neighbors.
Trivedi outlines energy, Ganga water treaty
Trivedi also filled Modi in on how both countries are working to patch things up, especially after some recent disagreements over international events.
Right now, energy cooperation is front and center since Bangladesh is facing some tough challenges at home.
They also talked about the 1996 India-Bangladesh Ganga Water Sharing Treaty, which is set to expire in December 2026, a key move for managing shared resources and keeping their partnership strong.