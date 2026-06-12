Dinesh Trivedi takes charge as India's high commissioner to Bangladesh
Dinesh Trivedi, former railway minister and seasoned politician, has just taken up his post as India's high commissioner to Bangladesh.
He arrived via the Benapole land port and was welcomed by Indian officials.
His appointment was announced earlier this year, and he officially got the green light from President Droupadi Murmu in June.
Trivedi seeks deeper India Bangladesh ties
Trivedi brings years of experience from Parliament and even picked up the Outstanding Parliamentarian Award for 2016-17.
Before starting this new role, he talked with Indian Army leaders about boosting defense cooperation with Bangladesh.
He's hopeful about deepening connections between the two countries, saying that ties between the two neighbors would continue to grow on the basis of shared democratic values, aspirations and people-to-people links, and that India and Bangladesh share bonds beyond geographical boundaries.