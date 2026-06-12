Dinesh Trivedi takes charge as India's high commissioner to Bangladesh

Trivedi seeks deeper India Bangladesh ties

Trivedi brings years of experience from Parliament and even picked up the Outstanding Parliamentarian Award for 2016-17.

Before starting this new role, he talked with Indian Army leaders about boosting defense cooperation with Bangladesh.

He's hopeful about deepening connections between the two countries, saying that ties between the two neighbors would continue to grow on the basis of shared democratic values, aspirations and people-to-people links, and that India and Bangladesh share bonds beyond geographical boundaries.