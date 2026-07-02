Dinesh Yadav says Tinnu scapegoat in Ram temple donation scam
The Ram Temple donation scam just got messier: Dinesh Yadav, whose brother Tinnu was arrested last week, says Tinnu is being made a "scapegoat" while top Trust officials walk free.
Dinesh feels the real decision-makers at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust aren't facing any heat, even though Tinnu was picked up after investigators found evidence against him.
Dinesh alleges shielding, SIT finds 80L
Dinesh has called out key Trust leaders like Champat Rai and Anil Mishra for attempting to shield themselves, insisting his brother had a clean record and wasn't really behind the ₹18-20 lakh scam.
Meanwhile, the SIT found ₹80 lakh in cash, foreign currency, and some shady handling of donation box keys.
With political pressure mounting, and opposition parties demanding answers, all eyes are now on how transparent the investigation will actually be.