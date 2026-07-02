Dinesh Yadav says Tinnu scapegoat in Ram temple donation scam

Dinesh alleges shielding, SIT finds 80L

Dinesh has called out key Trust leaders like Champat Rai and Anil Mishra for attempting to shield themselves, insisting his brother had a clean record and wasn't really behind the ₹18-20 lakh scam.

Meanwhile, the SIT found ₹80 lakh in cash, foreign currency, and some shady handling of donation box keys.

With political pressure mounting, and opposition parties demanding answers, all eyes are now on how transparent the investigation will actually be.