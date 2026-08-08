Dipika Pandey Singh meets students, promises action on recruitment exams
Jharkhand Minister Dipika Pandey Singh met with student leaders on Friday and promised that the government will address their concerns about recent Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) recruitment exams.
She confirmed that their main complaints, like alleged exam irregularities, have already been sent to the chief minister's office, and said a solution will come soon.
Aspirants demand cancelation, CBI/ED probes, reforms
Aspirants want three things: cancel the controversial exams, launch Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigations into possible misconduct, and reform how JPSC and JSSC work.
The government says it is taking these demands seriously, but also asked protesters to stay mindful if someone anti-national comes to their protest.
The protests will continue until all demands are met, with more meetings planned for updates.