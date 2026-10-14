Dipke calls for Tiranga march at Delhi's CP on Friday 

Dipke has urged supporters who are unable to reach the national capital to undertake a 'Tiranga march' in their respective cities.

"We will show that waving a tiranga is not a crime," he said on X. He also expressed apprehension that he could be jailed following the call.

"It is possible that I might be arrested after this but I am not stressed about that. My 'Tiranga' is my pride and I will wave it at any cost," he asserted.