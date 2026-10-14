Dipke calls for Tiranga march at Delhi's CP on Friday
What's the story
After Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to Tihar jail, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has called for a Tiranga March in Delhi's Connaught Place on Friday. "As you already know, Saurav and Ashutosh have been put in jail just for waving the Tricolour. So I request all the patriots, all those who love the Tricolour, to gather at Central Park in Connaught Place at 5:00pm on October 16, along with the Tricolour," he said.
Nationwide call
Dipke urges supporters to hold similar marches
Dipke has urged supporters who are unable to reach the national capital to undertake a 'Tiranga march' in their respective cities.
"We will show that waving a tiranga is not a crime," he said on X. He also expressed apprehension that he could be jailed following the call.
"It is possible that I might be arrested after this but I am not stressed about that. My 'Tiranga' is my pride and I will wave it at any cost," he asserted.
Arrest backlash
CJP members breached security at Jantar Mantar
A Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court on Wednesday remanded Das and Ranka to judicial custody for five days after they allegedly entered the barricaded Jantar Mantar site by climbing its gates.
Their associate Ajinkya Shinde was released.
They raised slogans against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.
Police said they entered the site without authorization and obstructed officials from performing their duties.
Dipke
Dipke returned to Delhi on Wednesday
Dipke returned to Delhi on Wednesday from his hometown in Maharashtra, where he had gone to pay his last respects to his grandmother on October 10.
At the airport, a man was seen heckling the CJP leader, who was heard shouting: "Why are you ruining the country?"
Dipke can be seen smiling and showing a thumbs-up sign to the heckler while walking out.