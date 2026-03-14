Diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu takes charge as Delhi LG

Taranjit Singh Sandhu, a retired diplomat, was sworn in on Wednesday (March 11, 2026) as Delhi's 23rd Lieutenant Governor. The ceremony at Lok Niwas saw Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya administering the oath, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in attendance.

Sandhu now leads big projects like riverfront redevelopment Sandhu now leads big projects like the 22-kilometer riverfront redevelopment between Wazirabad and Okhla, part of efforts to revamp the Yamuna riverfront, a key promise from the BJP and supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

As DDA chairman, he will shape how future Delhi looks and feels.

Before politics, he had an impressive diplomatic run Before politics, Sandhu had an impressive diplomatic run: he was India's ambassador to the US (2020-24), high commissioner to Sri Lanka (2017-20), and held top roles in Washington and Frankfurt.

After retiring, he joined the BJP and even contested elections from Amritsar in 2024.