Diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu takes charge as Delhi LG
Taranjit Singh Sandhu, a retired diplomat, was sworn in on Wednesday (March 11, 2026) as Delhi's 23rd Lieutenant Governor.
The ceremony at Lok Niwas saw Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya administering the oath, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in attendance.
Sandhu now leads big projects like riverfront redevelopment
Sandhu now leads big projects like the 22-kilometer riverfront redevelopment between Wazirabad and Okhla, part of efforts to revamp the Yamuna riverfront, a key promise from the BJP and supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
As DDA chairman, he will shape how future Delhi looks and feels.
Before politics, he had an impressive diplomatic run
Before politics, Sandhu had an impressive diplomatic run: he was India's ambassador to the US (2020-24), high commissioner to Sri Lanka (2017-20), and held top roles in Washington and Frankfurt.
After retiring, he joined the BJP and even contested elections from Amritsar in 2024.
Sandhu succeeds Vinai Kumar Saxena
Sandhu succeeds Vinai Kumar Saxena, who was the previous Lieutenant Governor.
Saxena approved the draft Master Plan 2041, still awaiting final sign-off, which now lands on Sandhu's desk along with other pending projects like land pooling and slum rehabilitation.