Disabled shopkeeper S Sabari Varman dies after alleged gutka arrest
India
A 35-year-old disabled shopkeeper named S Sabari Varman died in judicial custody in Tamil Nadu, setting off protests and calls for justice.
He was arrested on July 9 for allegedly selling banned gutka and died four days later.
His family held an overnight protest at the hospital, demanding answers.
Sabari Varman autopsy finds 19 injuries
Police say Varman was attacked by co-inmates and then beaten by prison staff; an autopsy found 19 injuries on his body.
Three prison officials, including a chief warden, have been arrested, and a case was filed against eight inmates.
Opposition leaders are criticizing the government's silence, with some demanding a CBI probe into the case.