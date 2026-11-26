On Wednesday, the External Affairs Ministry said a showcause notice had been issued to Das over an alleged discrepancy regarding his place of birth in his passport.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the regional passport office in Chennai issued the showcause notice to Das on Monday, asking him to respond to it within seven days.

The discrepancies were reportedly found across documents like his Aadhaar card, passport, and school certificate.

Das's passport was issued on August 21, 2019.