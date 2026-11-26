Lookout notice was issued against Saurav Das: Centre tells HC
What's the story
The Centre has informed the Delhi High Court that a Lookout Circular (LOC) was issued against Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s Saurav Das at the request of the Mumbai Police over discrepancies in his passport details. The court was hearing a petition filed by Das against the government's decision to stop him from flying to the UK for events at universities, including Oxford. Das had claimed he was stopped despite not being shown any order, LOC, or direction prohibiting his travel.
Travel ban
Respond to notice within 7 days
On Wednesday, the External Affairs Ministry said a showcause notice had been issued to Das over an alleged discrepancy regarding his place of birth in his passport.
External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the regional passport office in Chennai issued the showcause notice to Das on Monday, asking him to respond to it within seven days.
The discrepancies were reportedly found across documents like his Aadhaar card, passport, and school certificate.
Das's passport was issued on August 21, 2019.
Legal challenge
Discrepancies found across multiple documents
Authorities can order another verification even after issuance if they receive information suggesting incorrect details were provided in the application process.
"The passport application provides for declaration of correct information by the applicant. If at any stage a discrepancy is noted, or reported by authorities, which amounts to suppression of facts, then we issue a showcause notice to the applicant to explain his or her point of view," Jaiswal said.
Court
Discrepancies pointed out may have bearing on his Indian citizenship
On Wednesday, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma told Justice Amit Mahajan that inquiries were made about Das's place of birth, schooling, address and parentage because he left the father's name column blank in his passport.
"There are multiple discrepancies so an inquiry is done. Pursuant to the inquiry, on November 23, a show cause notice and advisory were issued at 7:32PM and 7:56PM...," Sharma said.
He also said the discrepancies may also have a bearing on his Indian citizenship.
Travel disruption
Stopped at immigration while trying to board flight
Das was stopped at immigration while trying to board a flight to London.
He claimed he wasn't aware of the notice until he reached the immigration counter. Das said the notice was issued to deliberately prevent his travel due to his political activism.
In his plea, Das stated the notice did not specify the information alleged to be wrong.
However, government sources alleged he knew about it before arriving at the airport.