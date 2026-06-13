Displaced PoK residents protest in Jammu after over 20 killed
Displaced people from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) held protests in Jammu this week after more than 20 civilians were killed during a police crackdown on demonstrators back home.
The original protest in PoK was about basic needs like affordable electricity and flour, but things turned deadly when police intervened.
Protesters in Jammu are now calling on the Indian government to speak up about these killings on the world stage.
Leaders urge PM to address Pakistan
The demonstrations were led by BJP PoJK Refugee Cell members and SOS International activists, who marched across Jammu with anti-Pakistan slogans.
Leaders like Surinder Singh Gilli urged Prime Minister Modi to address Pakistan's actions, while others called for stronger political and humanitarian support for people facing repression in PoK.
The protests highlight growing worries about human rights there and calls for international attention.