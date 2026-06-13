Displaced PoK residents protest in Jammu after over 20 killed India Jun 13, 2026

Displaced people from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) held protests in Jammu this week after more than 20 civilians were killed during a police crackdown on demonstrators back home.

The original protest in PoK was about basic needs like affordable electricity and flour, but things turned deadly when police intervened.

Protesters in Jammu are now calling on the Indian government to speak up about these killings on the world stage.