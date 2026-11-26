The court also clarified that there should be separate hexagonal warning labels for each nutrient of concern, instead of a single combined hexagon.

"The authority shall ensure...the FOPNL provides for a separate hexagon for each nutrient of concern. Each containing the words high fat, high sugar, high salt, respectively, alongside their corresponding pictograms, rather than a single combined hexagon."

The size of the hexagons should be proportional to the principal display panel, covering 4-5% as per international practices.