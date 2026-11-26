Packaged foods must display pictorial warnings for high-fat, high-sugar: SC
What's the story
The Supreme Court has directed the Union Government and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to implement Front-of-Package Nutrition Labelling (FOPNL) on food products. The directive includes using separate warning symbols for items high in fat, sugar, or salt. A bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice K Vinod Chandran mandated that each hexagonal warning label must have a standard pictorial representation with the words "HIGH FAT," "HIGH SUGAR," or "HIGH SALT."
Label clarity
Hexagons must be prominent and readable: Court
The court also clarified that there should be separate hexagonal warning labels for each nutrient of concern, instead of a single combined hexagon.
"The authority shall ensure...the FOPNL provides for a separate hexagon for each nutrient of concern. Each containing the words high fat, high sugar, high salt, respectively, alongside their corresponding pictograms, rather than a single combined hexagon."
The size of the hexagons should be proportional to the principal display panel, covering 4-5% as per international practices.
Time
Supreme Court has given FSSAI four months
The court also stressed that thresholds for each nutrient should be scientifically determined and not set too high or low.
It said the threshold level for sugar and fat should be calculated based on total value and not with reference to added sugar or fat.
"The authority shall revisit and reformulate the threshold levels for each nutrient of concern," the court made it clear.
The Supreme Court has given the FSSAI four months to finalize these labeling regulations.
Regulation enforcement
Update school curricula to include nutritional literacy: Court to Center
The court also urged the Union Government to strictly enforce existing regulations, including the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020.
It emphasized the need for nutritional literacy among children, asking the government to update school curricula and provide practical opportunities like workshops and activities.
These directions were issued in response to a PIL by "3S and Our Health Society," seeking the display of warning labels on packaged food items
It had reserved judgment on September 28.
Label scrutiny
FSSAI proposed 2-phase regime for nutrient warnings
The court had earlier questioned the FSSAI's approach to warning labels for high fat, sugar, and salt foods.
It also opposed the Union's stand against following international standards for interpretative warnings, asking if India should remain underdeveloped while obesity is a public health crisis.
After the court's intervention, FSSAI proposed a two-phase regime for warnings on products high in two or more specified nutrients before extending the regime to products high in any one nutrient.