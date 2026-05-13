'Dissolve NTA': Resident doctors move SC after NEET-UG paper leak 

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the "systemic failure" of the National Testing Agency (NTA) after it canceled the NEET-UG 2026 examination on May 3 over allegations of a paper leak. The national body representing resident doctors in India has asked the court to direct the Union Government to replace the NTA with a "more robust, technologically advanced, and autonomous body" for conducting NEET examinations.

Committee proposal Retired SC judge to head monitoring committee The FAIMA's petition also seeks a fresh NEET-UG 2026 examination under judicial supervision. The FAIMA's petition also calls for a High-Powered Monitoring Committee, headed by a retired Supreme Court judge, to supervise the re-conduct of NEET-UG 2026. The committee would include a cybersecurity expert and a forensic scientist. This move is aimed at ensuring transparency and security in the examination process.

Security measures Digital locking of question papers sought The petition also calls for digital locking of question papers and a shift to a Computer Based Test (CBT) model. These measures are suggested to eliminate risks associated with physical chain-of-custody. Further, FAIMA has asked the CBI, which has taken over the case, to submit a status report on its investigation into the alleged paper leak within four weeks.

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