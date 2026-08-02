District collector calls off classes, exams continue as Thrissur floods
Thrissur saw heavy rain on Sunday, leading to serious flooding and families having to leave their homes.
To keep everyone safe, the district collector called off classes for all schools and colleges on Monday, but if you have exams or interviews, those are still happening.
Five camps shelter 48 in Thrissur
Five relief camps are now open in places like Pulary Anganwadi and Janatha UP School, sheltering 48 people, including some elderly folks and a pregnant woman.
With the Karuvannur River rising fast, officials have issued a yellow alert and asked nearby residents to stay watchful.
Flooding got worse in Parappookkara and Nenmanikkara after a blocked regulator; teams are working hard to clear it.
In Guruvayur, locals and police teamed up for a tough rescue after a family's car fell into a canal, everyone made it out safely.