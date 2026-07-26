District judiciary reports 555 criminal cases pending against Kerala lawmakers
Turns out, 555 criminal cases are still pending against current and former MPs and MLAs in Kerala, according to a report submitted by the District Judiciary to the High Court as of June 30, 2026.
Most of these cases, 260, are about public protests and marches.
M.C. Kamaruddin faces about 120 cases
IUML leader and former legislator M.C. Kamaruddin has the highest number of pending cases (around 120), mostly tied to the BUDS Act after the Fashion Gold Jewellery scam.
Thiruvananthapuram leads with 180 cases, followed by Kasaragod (133) and Kannur (50).
Lawmakers accused of murder and harassment
The report notes some serious allegations too: former MLAs P. Jayarajan and T.V. Rajesh face murder charges, while five representatives, including Thrissur MP Suresh Gopi and Kovalam MLA M. Vincent, have been accused of sexual harassment.
The High Court has asked police to keep a close watch on all pending cases.