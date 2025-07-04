Next Article
India • Jul 04, 2025
Disturbing trend: Searches spike for Kolkata gangrape video
After the gang rape of a 24-year-old law student at South Kolkata Law College, there's been a worrying jump in online searches for footage of the crime.
Since June 29, Google Trends shows people looking up terms like "Kolkata rape video," reportedly trying to find a video recorded by one of the accused.
TL;DR
Similar trends seen in past high-profile cases
Sadly, this isn't new. Similar spikes in searches happened after major cases like the 2012 Delhi gang rape and last year's RG Kar case, where even Telegram channels shared explicit content.
Experts say this kind of search behavior can point to deeper psychological issues and warn that repeated exposure to such material may desensitize people over time.