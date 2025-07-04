Next Article
India • Jul 04, 2025
New UIDAI rules 2025: Updated document list and Aadhar policy
UIDAI just dropped fresh rules for getting or updating your Aadhaar in 2025-26.
The updated list spells out exactly which documents you'll need—whether you're an Indian citizen, an OCI cardholder, or on a long-term visa.
Everything's now grouped under identity, address, relationship, and date of birth to keep things clear.
TL;DR
Key takeaways from the updated list
Your Indian passport now covers all document requirements in one go. PAN cards and voter IDs still work but only for certain details.
If you've ended up with more than one Aadhaar number, only the first (with your biometrics) will stay valid—the rest get canceled.
OCIs and foreign nationals have their own checklist too, so double-check the UIDAI website if that's you.