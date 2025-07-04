Next Article
India • Jul 04, 2025
Government neutral on religious matters: MEA
India has chosen to stay out of religious debates after the 14th Dalai Lama said a Tibetan Buddhist trust will handle his future reincarnation, sticking to traditional Tibetan practices.
The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted that India respects all faiths and won't interfere in such decisions.
This move challenges China, which insists the next Dalai Lama must be picked under its control in Tibet.
For India, staying neutral supports its own values of religious freedom.
The choice of the next Dalai Lama matters a lot for Tibet's future and identity—especially for Tibetans in exile and those back home.