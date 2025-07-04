High-Value bungalow in Delhi's Golf Links sold for ₹100 crore
Yashwant Singh, part of Rajasthan's royal family, just bought a massive 867-square-meter bungalow in Delhi's super-posh Golf Links for ₹100 crore.
The previous owner, Anu Jindal, confirmed the deal after moving to DLF The Camellias.
Her husband also shared that Singh already owns another fancy address on APJ Abdul Kalam Road.
Why Golf Links?
Golf Links is basically where Delhi's elite want to live—think business tycoons and big names.
Bungalows here are rare and always in demand, keeping prices sky-high (over ₹100 crore isn't unusual).
Recent deals include Sanjay Kukreja picking up a place for ₹155 crore and senior advocate Arun Kathpalia buying one for ₹69 crore.
Another luxury address for Singh
Singh's latest buy only adds to Golf Links's reputation as the go-to spot for luxury living in Delhi.
For anyone dreaming big, this is where "making it" looks like an actual address.