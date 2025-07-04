High-Value bungalow in Delhi's Golf Links sold for ₹100 crore

TL;DR

Why Golf Links?

Golf Links is basically where Delhi's elite want to live—think business tycoons and big names.

Bungalows here are rare and always in demand, keeping prices sky-high (over ₹100 crore isn't unusual).

Recent deals include Sanjay Kukreja picking up a place for ₹155 crore and senior advocate Arun Kathpalia buying one for ₹69 crore.

Another luxury address for Singh

Singh's latest buy only adds to Golf Links's reputation as the go-to spot for luxury living in Delhi.

For anyone dreaming big, this is where "making it" looks like an actual address.