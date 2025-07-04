Man accused of attempted murder on running train
A 25-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh, Khushboo Kumari, survived after her husband allegedly pushed her off a moving train in Jharkhand on Tuesday.
The incident happened between Bhurkunda and Patratu stations while they were traveling on the Varanasi Express.
She fell into a water-filled ditch and was rescued by Railway Protection Force personnel.
Khushboo is now being treated at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi.
Woman accuses husband
Khushboo has accused her husband of trying to kill her and make it seem like an accident. After initial treatment at a local hospital, she was shifted to RIMS for further care.
The Government Railway Police have started an investigation into the incident, gathering evidence and talking to witnesses to piece together what really happened.