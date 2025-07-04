NIA apprehends key fugitive in Karnataka BJP leader's murder
After nearly two years, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Abdul Rahaman, a major suspect in the 2022 murder of BJP youth leader Praveen Nettaru.
Nettaru was killed with sharp weapons by members of the banned group Popular Front of India (PFI) in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district—a case that shook local communities.
Rahaman was finally caught at Kerala's Kannur International Airport after evading arrest since the attack.
Rahaman chargesheeted along with 3 other absconders
According to the NIA, Rahaman helped hide the main attackers on orders from PFI leaders before fleeing abroad himself.
Authorities had even put out a ₹4 lakh reward for tips leading to his capture.
The agency says Nettaru's killing was part of a bigger plan to stir up fear and tension between communities.
With Rahaman now chargesheeted along with three other absconders—bringing the total accused to 28—the NIA is still working hard to track down those who are still missing.