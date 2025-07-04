Next Article

India • Jul 04, 2025 Monsoon intensifies with strong winds over Arabian Sea, Bay

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says the monsoon is picking up, bringing strong winds and serious rain to many states over the next five days.

Fishing is paused for six days along the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal.

Expect extremely heavy downpours—over 21cm in just one day—in East Madhya Pradesh on Friday, Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, and the Maharashtra ghats on Sunday and Monday.