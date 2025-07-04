Next Article
India • Jul 04, 2025
Monsoon intensifies with strong winds over Arabian Sea, Bay
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says the monsoon is picking up, bringing strong winds and serious rain to many states over the next five days.
Fishing is paused for six days along the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal.
Expect extremely heavy downpours—over 21cm in just one day—in East Madhya Pradesh on Friday, Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, and the Maharashtra ghats on Sunday and Monday.
TL;DR
Stay safe—and maybe keep your umbrella handy!
If you're in Central or West India, or coastal areas like Karnataka, Goa, or Gujarat, keep an eye out for intense rain and possible flooding through early next week.
While all this water could be a win for farmers, it also raises risks of floods and landslides in cities and hilly regions.
