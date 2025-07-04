Next Article
India • Jul 04, 2025
Punjab MLA proposes population control law
Avtar Singh Junior, a Congress MLA in Punjab, has proposed "The Population Control Bill 2025," which would enforce a two-child limit for families.
If passed, couples with more than two kids could lose voting rights, be barred from government benefits, and face hefty fines of at least ₹10 lakh per extra child.
TL;DR
Bill focuses on responsible parenthood, maternal health
Junior says overpopulation is making Punjab's problems—like unemployment, crime, and the drug crisis—worse.
He believes this bill could help free up money for things like healthcare and education.
Families sticking to the two-child rule might get cash support or tax breaks.
The bill also highlights responsible parenthood and maternal health as key to improving life in the state.
It's now awaiting discussion in the assembly.