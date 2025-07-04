Punjab MLA proposes population control law

TL;DR

Bill focuses on responsible parenthood, maternal health

Junior says overpopulation is making Punjab's problems—like unemployment, crime, and the drug crisis—worse.

He believes this bill could help free up money for things like healthcare and education.

Families sticking to the two-child rule might get cash support or tax breaks.

The bill also highlights responsible parenthood and maternal health as key to improving life in the state.

It's now awaiting discussion in the assembly.