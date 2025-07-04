Maharashtra declares annual 'Classical Marathi Language Day'
Big news for Marathi speakers: Maharashtra will now celebrate October 3 as 'Classical Marathi Language Day' every year, after the language officially earned "classical" status from the Union Cabinet.
Plus, October 3-9 is set to become 'Classical Marathi Language Week,' all about spotlighting the state's rich literary and cultural roots.
Events across schools and colleges
Expect a bunch of cool events across schools and colleges—think lectures, quizzes, essay contests, exhibitions of old manuscripts, and more.
The idea is to help everyone connect with Marathi's 2,500-year-old history in ways that feel fresh and engaging.
District collectors will lead local committees
District collectors will lead local committees to organize these activities and keep things running smoothly.
The government hopes this push will open up new academic opportunities and boost efforts to preserve and promote Marathi in education and culture.
Projects to digitize ancient texts, translate classics
There'll also be projects to digitize ancient texts, translate classics into modern Marathi, and screen documentaries on preserving the language.
It's all about making sure young people can access—and get inspired by—Marathi's classical legacy.