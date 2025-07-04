Maharashtra declares annual 'Classical Marathi Language Day'

TL;DR

Events across schools and colleges

Expect a bunch of cool events across schools and colleges—think lectures, quizzes, essay contests, exhibitions of old manuscripts, and more.

The idea is to help everyone connect with Marathi's 2,500-year-old history in ways that feel fresh and engaging.

District collectors will lead local committees

District collectors will lead local committees to organize these activities and keep things running smoothly.

The government hopes this push will open up new academic opportunities and boost efforts to preserve and promote Marathi in education and culture.

Projects to digitize ancient texts, translate classics

There'll also be projects to digitize ancient texts, translate classics into modern Marathi, and screen documentaries on preserving the language.

It's all about making sure young people can access—and get inspired by—Marathi's classical legacy.