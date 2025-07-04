Persistent waterlogging plagues Bhubaneswar's low-lying areas

TL;DR

BMC advises people to take alternative routes

Flooded roads are making daily commutes tough and raising safety concerns—so much so that the BMC is telling people to avoid the Badagada to Rasulgarh route for now.

More rain expected in Odisha

The BMC has tried quick fixes like cutting canal embankments to let water out, but with more heavy rain expected in Odisha until July 4 (thanks, IMD), getting things back to normal might take a while.