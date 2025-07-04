Next Article
India • Jul 04, 2025
Persistent waterlogging plagues Bhubaneswar's low-lying areas
Bhubaneswar's been hit with heavy rain, leaving low-lying spots like Laxmisagar and Badagada seriously waterlogged.
The city's drainage just couldn't keep up, and the BMC is scrambling to clear things out.
TL;DR
BMC advises people to take alternative routes
Flooded roads are making daily commutes tough and raising safety concerns—so much so that the BMC is telling people to avoid the Badagada to Rasulgarh route for now.
More rain expected in Odisha
The BMC has tried quick fixes like cutting canal embankments to let water out, but with more heavy rain expected in Odisha until July 4 (thanks, IMD), getting things back to normal might take a while.