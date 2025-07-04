Massive arms recovery in Manipur hills

TL;DR

Large cache of arms and ammunition recovered

The haul included INSAS and AK rifles, sniper rifles, grenade launchers, carbines—and even 30 IEDs with grenades and ammo.

This is all part of ongoing efforts to get back arms looted during last year's ethnic violence when thousands of weapons went missing from state armories.

The government is still urging people to return any illegal or stolen arms to help restore peace in the region.

Recovering such a large cache is seen as a big step toward making Manipur safer for everyone.