Massive arms recovery in Manipur hills
Security teams in Manipur just pulled off a big win, recovering over 200 weapons and explosives during coordinated raids on July 3-4.
Working together, the Manipur Police, Assam Rifles, Indian Army, and Central Armed Police Forces targeted hidden stashes across four districts—Tengnoupal, Kangpokpi, Chandel, and Churachandpur—after getting some solid intel.
Large cache of arms and ammunition recovered
The haul included INSAS and AK rifles, sniper rifles, grenade launchers, carbines—and even 30 IEDs with grenades and ammo.
This is all part of ongoing efforts to get back arms looted during last year's ethnic violence when thousands of weapons went missing from state armories.
The government is still urging people to return any illegal or stolen arms to help restore peace in the region.
Recovering such a large cache is seen as a big step toward making Manipur safer for everyone.