India • Jul 04, 2025
Unusual Hindi accent exposes passenger's fake passport
An Afghan national was stopped at Delhi's IGI Airport while trying to board a flight to Kabul using a forged Indian passport.
He claimed to be "Khairuddin" from Murshidabad, West Bengal, but his accent didn't match, which made officials suspicious.
TL;DR
Police have now sent him to judicial custody
After some checking, authorities discovered his real name is Wafa Malik Din—an Afghan who entered India legally in August 2019 but stayed on illegally.
He managed to get fake Indian documents and a counterfeit passport.
Police have now sent him to judicial custody and seized both his real and fake passports.
The case has led officials to take another look at how they spot fake IDs and accents at the border.