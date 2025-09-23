Next Article
Diwali dhamaka: Delhi govt waives outstanding water bills
India
Good news for Delhi households this Diwali: the government is rolling out a one-time waiver on outstanding water bills, including late payment charges.
The relief is just for domestic users, and you won't have to stand in any lines—bills will be auto-adjusted through an upgraded system.
Waiver to cost exchequer ₹2,500 crore
This move comes after billing issues left nearly 16 lakh people with inflated bills and many stopped paying.
According to DJB records, households owe ₹15,000 crore, and the scheme could boost collections by ₹2,500 crore.
Commercial users aren't included in this round.