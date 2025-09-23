Kolkata: Car crashes into busy tea stall, 5 injured

Police are checking if alcohol was involved

CCTV footage shows the car slamming into unsuspecting customers at the stall. Police are checking if alcohol was involved and have seized the vehicle.

Four of those injured have been treated and released from RG Kar Medical College Hospital; one person is still recovering there.

This isn't an isolated case—just a few months ago in April 2025, a similar crash in South Kolkata left six injured and one dead, raising fresh concerns about road safety in the city.