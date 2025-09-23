Next Article
Kolkata: Car crashes into busy tea stall, 5 injured
Late Wednesday night near Nimtala Ghat on Strand Road, a car lost control and crashed into a busy tea stall, leaving five people hurt—including three who were in the car.
Locals quickly stopped the driver as he tried to run and handed him over to the police.
Police are checking if alcohol was involved
CCTV footage shows the car slamming into unsuspecting customers at the stall. Police are checking if alcohol was involved and have seized the vehicle.
Four of those injured have been treated and released from RG Kar Medical College Hospital; one person is still recovering there.
This isn't an isolated case—just a few months ago in April 2025, a similar crash in South Kolkata left six injured and one dead, raising fresh concerns about road safety in the city.