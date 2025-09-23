Next Article
ED raids Delhi, Jharkhand locations in land scam case
India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just carried out major raids in Jharkhand and Delhi, targeting a suspected land scam.
On September 23, 2025, officials searched multiple locations as part of a money laundering probe focused on shady property deals in Ranchi's Kanke Block.
Premises linked to B.K. Singh searched
The raids zeroed in on premises linked to B.K. Singh and others tied to the main accused, Kamlesh Kumar.
Investigators believe these individuals worked with local officials to fake land records and pull off illegal sales for big profits.