Delhi HC tells warring neighbors to serve pizza, buttermilk
A neighborhood fight over pets in Delhi got an unexpected ending: the High Court told both sides to serve pizzas and Amul buttermilk at a local childcare home.
Justice Arun Monga gave this order on Tuesday, after the neighbors' complaints against each other turned into police cases—but they decided to patch things up outside of court.
Judge gives twist to usual community service
Instead of dragging out legal battles, the judge said the criminal charges would serve no useful purpose and would be dismissed if the community service was completed.
But there was a twist: since one neighbor is a pizza baker, they have to make pizzas and hand them out (with buttermilk) at Sanskar Ashram, a government childcare center near GTB Hospital.
Police will check that everyone follows through.
Court's creative approach to resolving disputes
This isn't your usual courtroom drama—it's a creative way to turn personal squabbles into something positive for the community.
The Delhi High Court's approach shows how resolving disputes can also mean giving back and making things better for others.