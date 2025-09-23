Next Article
Why extreme weather events like floods, heatwaves are increasing
India
This year's monsoon hit northern India hard, with Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir seeing severe floods and landslides.
Over 1.5 lakh people were displaced and more than 200 lives lost after weeks of heavy rain—right on the heels of an intense summer heatwave.
Even though cloudbursts (super heavy rainfall) usually cause chaos here, the IMD says Uttarakhand didn't record any in 2025.
Cloudbursts more common in Himalayas
Experts link these extreme weather swings to climate change, pointing out that cloudbursts have become more common in the Himalayas over past decades.
Recent studies also show India's monsoon is changing fast—more rain in some areas could affect everything from food security to daily life.