Why extreme weather events like floods, heatwaves are increasing India Sep 23, 2025

This year's monsoon hit northern India hard, with Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir seeing severe floods and landslides.

Over 1.5 lakh people were displaced and more than 200 lives lost after weeks of heavy rain—right on the heels of an intense summer heatwave.

Even though cloudbursts (super heavy rainfall) usually cause chaos here, the IMD says Uttarakhand didn't record any in 2025.