Diwali farm fires and fireworks push Delhi AQI to 483

On Diwali, Punjab saw 1,152 farm fires, the most on this festival in three years, which sent Delhi's air quality plummeting to a severe air quality index, or AQI, of 483.

Fireworks only made things worse, with at least 15 monitoring stations in the city recording extreme pollution.

Even with thousands of site checks and hefty fines, stubble burning in Punjab hit 4,459 incidents this season.