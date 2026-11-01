Diwali firecracker smoke harms children, pregnant women, and older adults
Diwali firecrackers make the air pretty rough for children, pregnant women, and older adults.
Children breathe in more polluted air because their lungs are still developing and they breathe faster than adults, which can increase the amount of polluted air they take in.
Pregnant women face a higher risk of complications, such as premature delivery, from all the smoke.
For older adults, especially those with asthma or heart problems, poor air quality can make things much worse.
Monitor air, stay indoors, wear N95
To help protect everyone, keep an eye on air quality and try to stay indoors when pollution is high.
If you need to go out, N95 respirators are a good idea.
Keeping your home's air clean and avoiding firecracker smoke goes a long way in keeping children, pregnant women, and older adults healthier during the festival.