Diwali firecracker smoke harms children, pregnant women, and older adults

Diwali firecrackers make the air pretty rough for children, pregnant women, and older adults.

Children breathe in more polluted air because their lungs are still developing and they breathe faster than adults, which can increase the amount of polluted air they take in.

Pregnant women face a higher risk of complications, such as premature delivery, from all the smoke.

For older adults, especially those with asthma or heart problems, poor air quality can make things much worse.