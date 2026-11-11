Diwali in Lucknow causes 612 hospital admissions, KGMU saw 203
Diwali celebrations in Lucknow led to a flood of emergency cases, with 612 people landing in hospitals between November 7 and 9, 2026.
King George's Medical University (KGMU) Trauma Centre alone saw 203 admissions over November 7-9, 2026: 38 from firecracker injuries, some so serious they needed plastic surgery.
Civil hospital records 98 firecracker burns
The rush wasn't just at KGMU. Civil Hospital handled over 150 emergencies, including 98 firecracker burns.
Balrampur Hospital treated nine firecracker injuries out of its 78 patients, while Lokbandhu and Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute also reported dozens of burn cases.
Medical teams worked nonstop to help everyone, a tough reminder about the risks that come with fireworks during festivals.