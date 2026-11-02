Diwali prices rise as raw material and shipping costs increase
India
Getting ready for Diwali? You might notice your favorite gadgets, sweets, and even dry fruits are pricier this year.
Appliance prices have climbed by 3% to 7%, traditional mithai is up by 15%, and pistachios are almost twice as expensive as last year.
The main culprits: higher raw material costs, poor harvests abroad, and steeper shipping charges.
Haier and LG raise appliance prices
Brands like Haier and LG have bumped up prices due to costlier components.
Sweet shops are dealing with rising milk and sugar costs too.
Many buyers are now turning to easy EMIs: Vijay Sales says about 70% of purchases use monthly installments.
Meanwhile, dry fruit sellers expect good revenue but say people are buying less per person this festive season, focusing more on value than splurging.