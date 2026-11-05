Diwali school holidays vary across Indian states check school notices
Diwali holidays are just around the corner, and schools across several Indian states are rolling out their break schedules.
Some closures start from November 6, but exact dates and whether you get a full or half day off depend on your school's calendar.
It's a good idea to check your school's official notice so you don't miss anything.
Maharashtra Rajasthan Bihar Himachal holiday dates
Maharashtra schools are off from November 2 to 14, back on November 16.
Rajasthan gets a break from November 4 to 15.
Bihar students have holidays from November 7 to 17 for both Diwali and Chhath Puja.
In Himachal Pradesh, schools will likely close starting November 6, but this can vary by institution.
School holidays vary by orders/ownership
In Uttar Pradesh, holiday lengths differ based on local administrative orders and individual school calendars, while in Delhi-NCR and Madhya Pradesh, they differ based on whether your school is government or private, so double-check those circulars for the exact dates.