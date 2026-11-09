Diwali smog at Chennai airport delays 26 flights, diverts IndiGo
India
Diwali night got a bit chaotic at Chennai Airport as thick smog from firecrackers led to major flight delays.
In total, 26 flights were held up and one IndiGo flight from Raipur had to be diverted to Bengaluru because the pilot couldn't see the runway clearly.
Thankfully, that flight made it back and landed safely in Chennai at 1.54am.
Smoky haze affects Chennai airport flights
A smoky haze from firecrackers after the rain stopped created visibility issues over the airport, making it tough for planes to land or take off.
Both incoming and outgoing flights, like those from Singapore or heading to Dubai, were affected.
This isn't the first time Diwali has caused visibility issues at Chennai Airport either; last year saw similar problems, though no diversions then.