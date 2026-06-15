DJB says old pipes causing dirty water in South Delhi
Delhi's water supply is feeling the heat, literally. With more people moving in and everyone using more water (especially in summer), the system is stretched thin.
The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) says recent complaints about dirty water in South Delhi mostly come down to old pipelines and extra pressure on the network during peak months.
DJB teams are out checking pipes and making fixes to keep things flowing.
Delhi pipes: about half are 25 years or older
Here's the deal: About 5,500km are more than 30 years old and about 3,000km are 25-30 years old (together roughly 8,500km — about half — of the 16,634km network are 25 years or older).
This summer, demand shot past 1.2 billion gallons a day, way more than treatment plants could handle, leading to frequent shortages.
On top of that, key sources like Wazirabad pond dropped below safe levels.
DJB says they're working on long-term fixes like replacing old pipes, reducing leaks, modernizing infrastructure, and making sure all neighborhoods get their fair share of water.