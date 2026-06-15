DJB says old pipes causing dirty water in South Delhi

Delhi pipes: about half are 25 years or older

Here's the deal: About 5,500km are more than 30 years old and about 3,000km are 25-30 years old (together roughly 8,500km — about half — of the 16,634km network are 25 years or older).

This summer, demand shot past 1.2 billion gallons a day, way more than treatment plants could handle, leading to frequent shortages.

On top of that, key sources like Wazirabad pond dropped below safe levels.

DJB says they're working on long-term fixes like replacing old pipes, reducing leaks, modernizing infrastructure, and making sure all neighborhoods get their fair share of water.