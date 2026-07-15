DK Shivakumar forms panel to review Bidadi ₹18,200cr AI township

The committee will look into whether the AI township actually makes sense and listen to feedback from everyone involved.

Their suggestions will shape what happens next in the Cabinet.

Shivakumar also made it clear this was not his personal dream: he said the idea started when HD Kumaraswamy was chief minister.

This all comes as JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda warned he would join the agitation if the government failed to withdraw the project.