DK Shivakumar forms panel to review Bidadi ₹18,200cr AI township
Karnataka's Chief Minister DK Shivakumar just set up a committee to rethink the big ₹18,200 crore AI township planned near Bidadi.
The project needs land from nine villages, but after strong protests from farmers worried about losing their land, Shivakumar promised that no one will be forced to sell and those who do not want to give up their land can keep it.
Committee to probe and consult stakeholders
The committee will look into whether the AI township actually makes sense and listen to feedback from everyone involved.
Their suggestions will shape what happens next in the Cabinet.
Shivakumar also made it clear this was not his personal dream: he said the idea started when HD Kumaraswamy was chief minister.
This all comes as JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda warned he would join the agitation if the government failed to withdraw the project.