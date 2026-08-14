D.K. Shivakumar reverses Karnataka gutka and pan masala ban
Karnataka's government has rolled back its gutka and tobacco pan masala ban just two days after putting it in place.
Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar reversed the decision following protests from both BJP and Congress MLAs, who said the ban would hurt arecanut farmers, a major group in the state.
The original ban, issued on Monday, had stopped the production and sale of tobacco products under food safety laws.
MLAs warn ban harms arecanut growers
MLAs pointed out that farmers in regions like Malnad could see their incomes drop if such bans continue.
BJP MP B.Y. Raghavendra urged quick action to protect farmers' livelihoods, saying, "The ban would impact arecanut growers. The price of areca had already come down in the market within a day of the order."
Some leaders also claimed cigarette companies pushed for the ban and noted a sudden fall in arecanut prices right after it was announced.