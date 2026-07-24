DK Shivakumar says Karnataka AI university will aid rural students
India
Karnataka is getting its own AI University soon, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar says it will open doors for rural students as early as sixth grade and boost digital access for everyone.
The university aims to make innovation more accessible across the state.
Karnataka plans tech infrastructure beyond Bengaluru
The government wants to spread world-class tech infrastructure beyond Bengaluru, with Mysuru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Mangaluru, and Belagavi set to become new tech hotspots.
There is also a push for projects like the Bengaluru Robotics and Innovation Zone and affordable office spaces outside the city to help startups grow.
Shivakumar is encouraging companies to support government schools and inviting them to join the Bengaluru Tech Summit this November.