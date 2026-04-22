DM Avinash Singh's armed guard entry sparks Jageshwar Dham probe India Apr 22, 2026

Bareilly District Magistrate Avinash Singh's recent visit to Jageshwar Dham temple in Uttarakhand stirred up some controversy.

On Monday in April 2026, he entered the temple's inner sanctum during a special puja while accompanied by an armed guard, something priests say breaks long-standing religious rules.

The incident led to an enquiry after backlash and a warning notice restricting weapons inside the temple complex.