DM Avinash Singh's armed guard entry sparks Jageshwar Dham probe
Bareilly District Magistrate Avinash Singh's recent visit to Jageshwar Dham temple in Uttarakhand stirred up some controversy.
On Monday in April 2026, he entered the temple's inner sanctum during a special puja while accompanied by an armed guard, something priests say breaks long-standing religious rules.
The incident led to an enquiry after backlash and a warning notice restricting weapons inside the temple complex.
Priests call for stricter entry protocols
Temple priests, including Pandit Naveen Chandra Bhatt, weren't happy about the breach and pointed out that even VIPs aren't allowed weapons inside such sacred spaces.
They've called for everyone, including officials, to follow entry protocols more strictly.
A warning notice has now been put up banning weapons at the site, hoping this helps keep traditions respected moving forward.