DMK councilor Saravanan arrested after video threatening CM Vijay
India
DMK councilor Saravanan landed in trouble after a video surfaced of him saying, "if we had finished him (CM Vijay) off in Karur on that day, we would not be in this situation today."
The remark, made as former Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh was being arrested, quickly sparked outrage and led to his arrest.
Anbil Mahesh arrested for ₹100cr scam
Police wasted no time: Saravanan was arrested under several sections and is now under investigation.
Meanwhile, former education minister Anbil Mahesh was also arrested this week for allegedly running a ₹100 crore scam involving private schools.
Both incidents have stirred up plenty of conversation across Tamil Nadu.