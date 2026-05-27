DMK MLA K Ponmudi arrested after Villupuram rice godown inspection
Back in 2001, DMK MLA K Ponmudi was arrested later that night after checking out a government rice warehouse in Villupuram.
He wanted to prove wrong an AIADMK minister's claim that 1.25 lakh tons of rice had gone bad during the DMK's rule.
Ponmudi even brought journalists along to show them the actual condition of the rice, but his efforts ended with his arrest by police after a trespass complaint, which quickly set off protests and heated debates.
Villupuram reporter Suresh's arrest sparks detentions
Things got messier when Sun TV's Villupuram reporter, Suresh, was also arrested for "trespass," while others present weren't targeted.
This sparked outrage among media folks: over 150 journalists were detained while protesting for his release.
Under pressure, the government let the journalist go and later withdrew the cases against journalists who blocked her convoy, easing tensions for a while.