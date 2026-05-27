DMK MLA K Ponmudi arrested after Villupuram rice godown inspection India May 27, 2026

Back in 2001, DMK MLA K Ponmudi was arrested later that night after checking out a government rice warehouse in Villupuram.

He wanted to prove wrong an AIADMK minister's claim that 1.25 lakh tons of rice had gone bad during the DMK's rule.

Ponmudi even brought journalists along to show them the actual condition of the rice, but his efforts ended with his arrest by police after a trespass complaint, which quickly set off protests and heated debates.