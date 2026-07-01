DMK MLA V Senthilbalaji on bail, brother skip police inquiry

N Elaiyaraja alleges Thirunavukkarasu offered 35cr

The case centers on TVK MLA N Elaiyaraja's claim that he was offered up to ₹35 crore by Thirunavukkarasu to support a no-confidence motion against the assembly speaker.

Police have already arrested Thirunavukkarasu and eight others, and said Ashok Kumar and Senthilbalaji helped coordinate the alleged bribe.

Police are now talking to legal advisers about what to do next, with one officer saying if there is still no response, police said they would decide on further action.