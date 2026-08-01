DMK moves Supreme Court to press Karnataka for Cauvery release
India
The DMK has gone to the Supreme Court, asking it to make Karnataka release more Cauvery River water to Tamil Nadu.
It wants Karnataka to follow a recent order that says 3,500 cusecs of water should be released every day at Biligundlu, something the Cauvery Water Management Authority already approved.
DMK seeks release of 9.46 TMC
DMK says Karnataka hasn't followed these orders and is holding back a backlog of 9.46 TMC of water, which it wants released within 15 days.
With weak monsoon rains and millions of farmers depending on this water for their crops, any delay could seriously hurt agriculture in Tamil Nadu.