DMK treasurer Jaganathan's Kancheepuram home hit by country-made firecrackers
India
Things got tense in Kancheepuram on Tuesday when three country-made firecrackers were allegedly thrown at the home of Jaganathan, a local DMK treasurer.
The incident followed an argument earlier that day during a funeral procession and has prompted a police investigation.
Srinath and Deepak among alleged attackers
Jaganathan's sons reportedly clashed with two young men, Srinath and Deepak, who were said to be drunk at the time.
Later that night, these two, along with two others, came back and allegedly threw firecrackers at the house before running off.
Thankfully, no one was hurt, and nothing was damaged. Police are now working to identify everyone involved.