DMK youth wing allegedly burns Rahul Gandhi effigy in Sirkazhi
India
Things got heated in Sirkazhi on Sunday when DMK's youth wing allegedly burned an effigy of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
The protest was their way of hitting back after Congress allegedly torched copies of a DMK youth wing resolution.
Key local DMK leaders, including Subbarayan and Prabhakaran, joined the demonstration.
Police intervene after effigy burning
The protest escalated as the effigy was set on fire right on the main road, with slogans flying.
Police, including Deputy Superintendent Saravanan and Inspector Kamal Raj, intervened at the scene.
There were some tense moments and a bit of shoving between protesters and police, which briefly disrupted traffic, but things settled down soon after.